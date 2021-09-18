PORT CHARLOTTE — Homeowners living near a proposed apartment complex may have gotten their wish.
Shortly before Tuesday, when Charlotte County commissioners were to decide on a proposal for 75 apartments on Harborview Road, the developer, P. F. Poinciana LLC, withdrew its application.
County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan confirmed that the applicant had withdrawn the plan after at least two years of negotiations.
"Everybody is elated about the withdrawal and we certainly hope that this is the end of it," said Rita Mueller, who lives nearby. "It was a David versus Goliath situation and we are very happy with the outcome."
Poinciana, owned by Donato Pizzutti and Scott True of Naples, had originally proposed building 112 apartments on the 7.5-acre site on Tala Lake. Anything more than 37 units requires a zone change from low- to high-density housing. Poinciana pointed out that much of the housing adjacent to the site is already high density. Some manufactured homes were installed before zoning. There were arguments as to whether the adjacent condominiums of Tala Lakes were also high density.
The 37 units are what is leftover from a larger 1980s development plan, Cullinan had advised first the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board and then commissioners.
Commissioners have conflicting obligations. They have pledged to increase affordable housing. That means adding more apartments, not more condominiums, single-family homes or vacation rentals. As a compromise, they asked the developer to lower the number to 75. Poinciana agreed. They asked the developer to meet with the residents, which Poinciana did.
The site has an unusual future ahead of it. Because Harborview connects Interstate 75 to the fast-developing Charlotte Harbor area, the state has imminent plans to widen it. They need to get rid of the narrow, two-lane thoroughfare with an unstable, sandy shoulder. It is expected to be replaced by four lanes with a wide median. There will be sidewalks and bike paths on both sides. All this will require land-taking. Opponents of the project say the developer is just trying to increase the value of the land before the state negotiates purchase prices for the land.
Poinciana's lawyer, Geri Waksler, has said the project could proceed even if the state took out a big chunk. Waksler did not return calls for comment.
Mueller said residents will welcome 37 single-family homes or condominiums if they end up on the site in the future.
