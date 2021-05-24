Construction will begin in 2-3 months on 88 apartments for the disabled at 1200 Loveland Blvd., according to the engineering firm overseeing the project.
Charlotte County commissioners on May 11 unanimously approved the final site plan for Jacaranda Place from the Tampa-based affordable housing developer Blue Skies Communities LLC.
Depending on current delays in construction nationwide, the project could be completed in 8-10 months, said Todd Rebol of Banks Engineering.
In 2019, Blue Skies had aimed for 96 affordable apartments for any low-income household at the site, including an adjacent 15 acres. It was to be called Jacaranda Terrace.
Blue Skies President Shawn Wilson said the company had always planned to have two distinct projects at the site, and still has half of the site available.
Commissioners had committed $425,000 to that broader project to boost the odds of getting financing for that $20.8 million project. But the odds were very low for general affordable housing with the state's lottery-style financing. That project failed again to get special financing in the most recent lottery.
Blue Skies was able to get the tax-credit financing it needs more easily for disabled housing alone. The housing will be for people with physical and psychiatric disabilities, including substance abuse disorders. Blue Skies has partnered with a social service agency, Community Assisted and Supportive Living, to run the project for low-income residents. The agency will provide case management.
Commissioners declined to subsidize the disabled housing project at $235,000, because the project was already financed when Blue Skies requested assistance.
The project will benefit from impact fee waivers and expedited permitting, however, due to the county's new regulations offering incentives for affordable housing projects, said Colleen Turner, the county's senior manager for Human Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.