MURDOCK - A proposed agreement would collect $586,150 from the developer of a Charlotte County planned apartment complex toward the $9.5 million cost of widening Sandhill Boulevard.
Commissioners will be asked to approve the development agreement and the project’s final site plan. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 18500 Murdock Circle.
Also up for approval Tuesday are plans for the county to move forward with building public parking next to the new Sunseeker resort on Bayshore Road for an estimated $485,000.
That plan includes the county’s commitment to design and build a connection between Sunseeker’s elevated waterfront walkway and the county’s beachfront walkway. The walkways will join at the location of the proposed additional parking on Bayshore.
Public Works will ask commissioners to review the issue of whether to dredge canals in the General Development neighborhoods north of Edgewater Drive. The advisory board for that region has voted against any dredging due to the cost, however, some residents want the canals to be dredged for boating.
The Sandhill apartment complex, to be called Lullwater, is designed for 270 apartments in 16 buildings, two of which will be four-story. Entitlements on the 13.6-acre site include another 74 single-family homes, but those are not being proposed.
The rest of the apartment buildings are two- to three-story. Rezoning for this project narrowly passed last July when commissioners voted 3-2 for approval. Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Chris Constance voted against the project, questioning why there was no county traffic study.
The Sandhill region, around I-75 and the Kings Highway intersection, was zoned for intensive development in the 1980s. Large areas remain undeveloped. The region has been developed using a planning matrix in which developers are working with a maximum number of residential units and square footage of commercial space for the entire 713-acre region.
This Sandhill location had received approval for a manufactured home park in which residents had to buy a particular type of home and then pay rent to the developer for the land. That developer, JBCC Sandhill LLC, is now intending to sell to the Georgia developer, NGI Acquisitions LLC, once entitlements are in place.
Residents of nearby Deep Creek expressed fear that traffic on Sandhill would be overwhelmed by the apartment complex. Commissioners asked why the county had not been conducting the required biennial traffic studies of the Sandhill region.
Since that time, the county hired a consultant to conduct the required traffic evaluation. The study determined that service on Sandhill shows a need for the road to be widened.
It calculated the proportionate share of the traffic impact by the Lullwater apartments as 6.17%.
