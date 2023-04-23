PORT CHARLOTTE - An Aventura-based developer has purchased the former Macy's at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall and is planning to build 250 apartments.
But first, the Macy's structure will be demolished.
Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon confirmed The Meyers Group has applied for permits to begin its project.
Joshua Hudson, redevelopment manager for the economic development office, said the county "is waiting for plans to be submitted."
The apartment complex will be called Avery, he said.
The plans for the new complex would include apartment layouts and a rendering of the project. Those were not available on Friday.
The former Macy's closed, along with 18 other Macy's stores, in the spring of 2021.
On The Meyers Group website, photos of other projects named Avery Dania Pointe and Avery Pompano Beach are available.
Those two apartment complexes are comprised of luxury units. It is an unknown if the Avery apartments in Port Charlotte will be anything like those built and previously planned by The Meyers Group.
Meyers Group Chief Financial Officer Scott Osman told The Daily Sun the project "would be great for the county and Port Charlotte," but the firm is considering what would be best for this area.
He did confirm the existing Macy's structure "will be taken down" and a new structure will be built.
Other apartment complexes developed by The Meyers Group are multi-level, with one in Melbourne Beach shown as having seven stories.
Issues like the "high cost of insurance, labor, and materials" are factors being considered by The Meyers Group for the Port Charlotte project.
Osman said he's not seen these challenges "in my 20 years in development."
To date, The Meyers Group has largely focused on luxury apartments. Its Avery Pompano Beach has a tropical pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, club room, catering kitchen and more amenities.
Its Avery Dania Pointe, one of the group's newer projects, has similar amenities, according to the firm's website at meyersgroup.net.
Other newer projects are Avery Dania Pointe East, Avery Miami Central and Avery Shadow Mountain.
It is also the developer of the Hotel Paso del Norte in El Paso, Texas, the Paso del Norte Residences and other residential structures.
The nearest project to Charlotte County built by the group are the Channelside Apartments in Fort Myers.
That complex has apartments ranging in monthly rents from $1,745-$1,820 (one bedroom, one bath); $1,890-$2,045 (two bedrooms, two baths), and $2,560 and higher for three bedroom units.
All of the above offer luxury living, but Osman said it was undetermined which type of housing units would be in the Avery apartment Port Charlotte complex.
He said he was not at liberty to reveal much more.
A call and email to The Meyers Group attorney Robert Berntsson of Wideikis, Benedict and Berntsson in Englewood, was not returned.
Calls to Meyers Group executives on Friday were not returned.
