Susan Szakalos speaks with her attorney Oscar Syger after hearing the verdict in her wrongful death suit. The jury found “no negligence” in David Szakalos’ suicide on the part of Sheriff Bill Prummell or Corizon Healthcare; an appeal has been filed in the case.
PUNTA GORDA — The plaintiff in a wrong death lawsuit is appealing the verdict to Florida’s Second District.
Susan Szakalos filed her appeal on Thursday to contest the ruling in favor of Sheriff Bill Prummell and Corizon Correctional Healthcare from earlier this month.
Szakalos’ husband David died from suicide on June 3, 2016, while he was in the custody of Charlotte County Jail. He had just returned to the jail from court, where he had just received a 15-year prison sentence for burglary charges.
Corizon provides mental healthcare for inmates at the jail; David spoke to a counselor hired by Corizon upon his return to the jail. Shortly after speaking to the counselor — and being evaluated at low-risk to self-harm — David jumped from a second-story catwalk and hit the ground. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead a week later.
Szakalos alleged in her lawsuit that both Sheriff Prummell — through his employed correctional officers — and Corizon should have taken better precautions against David harming himself.
A Charlotte County jury, however, ruled that there was no negligence on the part of either Prummell or Corizon during the trial in late March and early April.
The jury had been assembled at the beginning of the trial after years of preparation; Szakalos first brought her lawsuit in 2018, but delays from COVID and other situations moved the anticipated trial date back at least three times.
After the verdict, Szakalos expressed her frustration that the jury verdict forms had presented an option to determine the amount of culpability David had in his suicide.
“I feel that you can’t blame a person who has mental illness with documented major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, etc. for his own suicide,” wrote Szakalos in an email to The Daily Sun.
Written arguments for the appeal are scheduled to be sent to the appeals court up to 70 days after the initial filing.
