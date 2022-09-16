Immigration DeSantis Flights (copy)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters during the Keep Florida Free Tour on  Aug. 24 in Tampa.

 Luis Santana - member image share, Tampa Bay Times

TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and DeSantis approved the election-law changes as GOP leaders across the country pushed to revamp voting laws after former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments