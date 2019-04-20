PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County staff had to request another $500,000 to move forward with the new aquatics facility to be located next to the North Charlotte Recreation Center.
Commissioners unanimously approved the third increase Tuesday on a project that is still in design. Board members expressed support for the county having its first 50-meter pool that can be used for high school competition, and will likely attract college level winter training.
“Certainly this is going to be long overdue for the students of Port Charlotte High School and Murdock Middle School to be able to use,” said Commissioner Christopher Constance. “My hope and my visioning on this project is that as people see the facility — as people use the facility — this is even better than what they have down at (Florida Gulf Coast University) and I think that this may become a place where meets are going to get done.”
Funded by sales tax dollars, the project started out at $3.5 million, but the cost to build an Olympic size pool that would allow high school competition for the first time, kept growing. First it jumped to $5.5 million. In January, Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer asked for $7 million.
“Here I am again, hat in hand,” Mortimer told the board. “To get this project delivered with the requirements of what we need to do, we’re looking at $7.5 million.”
Mortimer added, “What I can tell you is, we can deliver it under $7.5 million.”
While it’s Olympic size, it’s not Olympic qualified, said Charlotte County Community Services Director Tommy Scott.
“It doesn’t have extraneous bells and whistles that you would have for Olympic events,” Scott said, and pointed to Olympic swimming events in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
To save money, the project design has replaced retractable bleachers with stationary ones. They also reduced the number of shade structures. Seating will be for 250 with 24 lockers and changing rooms on each side.
Sales tax revenues have been coming in higher than anticipated, so the county is pursuing a number of extra projects, including the aquatics center.
Construction of the recreation center is well under way. Mortimer told the Sun^p he anticipates the aquatic project might be complete by October or November of 2020.
The site off O’Donnell Boulevard is located in an undeveloped area called Murdock Village. Developer Private Equity Group is expected to close on the purchase of land around the recreation center. That land is slated for residential and commercial development, including a hotel that many hope will accommodate sports tourism.
