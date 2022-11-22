Colorado Springs Shooting

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner Monday near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the “quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

PORT CHARLOTTE — A local group will be holding a vigil on Friday for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado.

The shooting in Colorado Springs took place Nov. 19, when a gunman killed five people and injured 17 more. The shooter was captured by a group of patrons and employees who managed to overpower and disarm him, despite being unarmed themselves.


