For National Arbor Day, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Office in Charlotte County is celebrating with a tree adoption event.
The Arbor Day 2021 Tree Giveaway & Master Gardener Plant Sale will give locals a chance to adopt a tree for free at the Centennial Park Recreation Center this Friday.
This will be Extension Program Manager Holly Bates' 25th year planting trees.
"It's important for people to plant trees," said Bates. "It's for our future."
While preparing for the event, Bates came across Arbor Day slides from the '70s.
"When you look around, you wonder where all these trees came from," she said. "Ever since Hurricane Charley took so many trees, it's important to continue to re-establish them."
This year, they are planting firebush, dahoon holly and densa slash pine trees, and informing participants how to plant native trees with research provided by the University of Florida.
Sine they were unable to hold the event last year, Bates encourages locals to participate and make up for lost time.
The event will be held at on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Park Recreation Center, located at 1120 Centennial Blvd.
The event is free to those registered. To preregister, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/arbor-day-2021-tree-giveaway-master-gardener-plant-sale-tickets-147645789531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.