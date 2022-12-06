PORT CHARLOTTE — Two brothers from Arcadia were arrested on drug charges in Charlotte County on Friday.
Deputies allege that a search of the suspects’ vehicle turned up 126 grams of marijuana, more than 8 grams of cocaine, and several pills that tested positive for controlled substances, as well as a firearm one suspect was barred from possessing.
Colt Boatright, 25, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, altering serial on firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.
His younger brother Joseph Boatright, 22, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Boatright brothers were driving south on Tamiami Trail on Friday when a deputy noticed their vehicle had a tag light out, according to a CCSO press release on Tuesday.
Colt was determined to be the driver, who the deputy noted had previous felony convictions. Authorities said he couldn’t produce the vehicle’s registration; in addition, the deputy reported seeing a knife in the car’s center console.
Deputies searched Colt and found he had $2,000 in cash.
Deputies conducted a K-9 search, which indicated the presence of narcotics in the car.
According to authorities, the search turned up a red bag containing a handgun with a partial serial number and various narcotics. A camo bag containing ammunition and a “small white bag containing a white powdery substance” were also found in the vehicle.
“When questioned by deputies, both Colt and Joseph denied knowledge of the items located within the vehicle,” a CCSO press release read.
In addition to marijuana and cocaine, deputies alleged that the search turned up several green rectangle pills identified as Xanax, more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, and a “brown wax-like substance” that tested positive for THC.
Most of the material found, including most of the drugs and the firearm, were determined by deputies to belong to Colt, while Joseph was charged with possession of drugs and a “smoking device” found in the passenger side glove compartment.
Sheriff Bill Prummell commented on the arrest, citing their familial involvement.
“These two brothers are yet another example of young men making poor life choices, but what really saddens me is the fact that clearly neither one is pushing the other to be better,” Prummell said in the press release. “I hope that this arrest serves as a wake-up call and this family gets their lives back on track.”
Both men were subsequently transported to Charlotte County Jail.
