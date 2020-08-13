With more and more people working from home due to the pandemic, many are wondering if this may become a permanent way of life.
Brian Faro, managing broker at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate in Englewood, said the pandemic has definitely changed the way many agents do business, but it has also pushed many into using technology to serve their clients.
“For years we have been using 3-D tours, professional photography and video to help sellers get the most exposure and buyers make a sound decision from near and far away,” Faro said. “Since the start of the pandemic, it has pushed many others to do the same, which has significantly helped many consumers achieve their real estate goals. We’ve always had the ability to work on-the-go, and rarely rely on an office setting, so it’s not a huge change for our day-to-day business practices, but the pandemic isn’t going to completely take away our office setting. We still need to have face-to-face meetings and an office environment for our agents to come in and get work done.”
Many call centers have had to reduce the amount of staff due to social distancing guidelines.
Charlotte State Bank & Trust President Craig DeYoung said right now, approximately 50% of the staff from the family of banks are working remotely.
“Our drive-thru remains open, but in-person services are by appointment only,” DeYoung said. “We have also implemented curbside banking, which allows you to bank from the convenience of your car by appointment. I’m looking forward to when we fully reopen the lobbies, safe-distancing floor signs, hand-sanitizing stations, and acrylic desk shields are in place.”
Jackie Hughes is an independent insurance agent for State Farm Insurance in North Port. She’s had a home office for several years in addition to her corporate office.
“I still have some clients who prefer to meet in person, but most of my work is done through email or phone calls,” Hughes said. “I would guess that more people are figuring this out and we will probably see more offices closing because it’s not worth renting commercial space.”
Recent studies show this is a nationwide trend.
“We see an incredible 42% of the U.S. labor force now working from home full-time,” said Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom in a recent news story. “About another 33% are not working — a testament to the savage impact of the lockdown recession. And the remaining 26% — mostly essential service workers — are working on their business premises. So, by sheer numbers, the U.S. is a working-from-home economy. Almost twice as many employees are working from home rather than at work.”
The pandemic hasn’t changed a thing in Patrick O’Brien’s employment situation. He’s been working from his home in North Port as a technology support specialist for almost 10 years.
“I think more companies are understanding that they don’t need the extra expenses,” O’Brien said. “Working from home is more cost efficient and more time efficient.”
