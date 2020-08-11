Coronavirus cases are trending downward in Charlotte County in the past 5-10 days, but it’s too soon to know if infections are really dropping, Health Chief Joe Pepe said in a Facebook Live session Tuesday.
A possible downward trend in cases coincides unhappily with the state’s largest daily report of deaths from COVID-19. Statewide, the number was 276. Charlotte County reported three new deaths Tuesday, although these reports do not mean all the deaths happened within 24 hours.
Following on Facebook were 87 people, the county’s Public Information Officer Brian Gleason said, one of whom posted about 50 comments ridiculing the local and national response to the pandemic.
“Who cares about number of cases of virus with a virtually 100% survivability???,” posted Robby Coates. “Why not focus on deaths??? Numbers not scary enough???”
The county’s death rate has dropped to 4% of all cases due to the increase in younger people. That is still twice the state average. On a population basis, Charlotte County has a higher COVID death rate than the state. But for just the last week, the state death rate is twice Charlotte County’s — 211.7 to 108.5 per 100,000 people.
Some of the county’s younger adults are ending up in local intensive care units, Pepe said.
Most of the online live questions to Pepe were from families worried about what to expect as the school year starts.
What happens if a student tests positive, some asked?
The Department of Health is notified, Pepe said, and notifies the school. The school nurses will work to contain the spread.
At what point of positive cases would the schools decide to shut down?
No threshold has been set, Pepe said. Local health officials will be in touch with schools hourly, he said, to keep on top of the situation. The pandemic may hit some schools and not others, he noted.
The positivity rate for the county’s 101 COVID-positive children is 11.1% and higher than for local adults at 8.6% in Charlotte County, Pepe said. Most of the high pediatric rate is due to cases among teenagers. Positivity is the number of people testing positive out of people being tested.
Local children have ended up in the hospital with this disease, he said, noting that an 8-year-old was admitted. They have to go to Lee and Sarasota counties, however, he said, because Charlotte County does not have intensive care for pediatrics.
Where are the most recent cases coming from? Similar to when the rates spiked locally in mid-July, Pepe said many of the newest cases are starting at local fraternal social clubs for adults and church youth groups for young people.
The decline in cases makes Pepe hope that people have cut back on the kind of socializing they were doing in July.
“All these different controls really helped control the trend,” he said, citing masks and social distancing.
If the number of cases continues to drop, Pepe said, it will mean the county managed to control the pandemic locally just before it overwhelmed the intensive care capacity of local hospitals and before hospitals had to resort to rationing the supply of medicines believed to keep COVID victims alive. The next hurdle, he said, will be holding the line as people begin returning to the county from all over the country in the fall and winter
