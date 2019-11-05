PUNTA GORDA — You might be seeing more golf carts scooting around West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
At today's City Council meeting, council members will hear the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow golf carts to cross Tidal Creek Bridge a walking path at the end of West Retta.
"The primary reason for the ordinance is to let golf carts shuttle people from the former IMPAC University site and Fishermen's Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade)," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Representatives of Fishermen's Village could not be reached for comment.
Redevelopment is ongoing at the West Retta side of the former university property for the creation of condominium units, a hotel and offices.
The Marion Avenue side of the building already houses the new Military Heritage Museum (900 W. Marion Ave.).
The new ordinance...
The proposed ordinance will allow golf carts to cross over the culvert often referred to as the Tidal Creek Bridge, according to the city's agenda documents.
Upon crossing the bridge, to West Retta, golf carts must immediately exit the public sidewalk and can operate up until the intersection of Shreve Street.
They will also not be allowed to run between sunset and sunrise unless properly equipped for driving at night.
Are golf carts allowed on West Retta?
Yes, actually. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, golf carts qualify as low-speed vehicles, or LSVs.
FDHSMV defines golf carts as “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 MPH.”
Golf carts can be operated on roadways, however, that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.
This definition does apply to parts of West Retta Esplanade, however, it could not be determined how frequently they travel the roadway.
Has Tidal Creek Bridge been used by motor vehicles in the past?
Yes ... off and on since 1979, actually.
- In 1979, the City Council voted to close it.
- In 1980, they voted to reopen it as an alternate accessway to Fishermen's Village.
- In 1988, they closed it again.
- In 1989, they opened it again but only to horse drawn carriages.
- In 1990, the discussed adding barriers because neighbors said motor vehicles were still using the pathway.
- In 2009, the use of golf carts were discussed for special events. The city attorney at that time advised that the city could suspend enforcement of the non-motor vehicle use of the bridge for special events.
- In 2011, the City Council approved an ordinance rewriting the city code, which reestablished preventing motorized vehicles crossing the tidal creek bridge, except for authorized emergency vehicles.
And here we are again in 2019.
Today's City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. If the new ordinance is approved, it will have to come back before the City Council for a second reading on Nov. 20.
