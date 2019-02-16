PUNTA GORDA — The idea of adding another mooring field for Charlotte Harbor boaters has some Punta Gorda residents concerned.
“There are issues that need to be resolved (first),” said Larry Jaeger, of the Historic District Homeowners Association.
A mooring field, proposed by the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance in October, would provide permanent structures where visiting boats and liveaboards could anchor boats in Charlotte Harbor, west of the U.S. 41 bridges. Boaters can currently anchor in that part of the harbor.
While the HOA has multiple issues with the field and the visitors it might attract, one concern has to deal with sewage and waste disposal, according to a report put together by the HOA in response to PGBA’s proposal.
Are liveaboards dumping their sewage into the harbor?
No, according to city staff.
“We have no reports of sewage dumping from liveaboards,” Punta Gorda City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said.
On Feb. 1, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission conducted a vessel inspection in west Charlotte Harbor off Gilchrist Park.
Along with the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they inspected each of the vessels — approximately 12 — anchored in the harbor and found that all of them were in compliance with sewage discharge regulations.
There were no marine sanitation devices (toilets) found out of compliance withing city waters, according to the city’s Feb. 8 Weekly Highlights Report, meaning that all the vessels were capable of pumping out sewage and waste to the city’s pump out vessel.
S.S. Clearhead
To deal with the liveaboards’ sewage and waste, a pump out vessel, the S.S. Clearhead, visits every boat twice a week in the Laishley mooring field (east of the U.S. 41 bridges), the boats anchored off of Gilchrist Park, as well as other inlets in Charlotte County.
The pump-out service operates under Florida’s Clean Vessel Act and is funded through grant money.
“They can call us, email us or wave us down on the water and we pump them out,” said Rusty Heaxt, dockmaster at Laishley Park Municipal Marina.
The pump out boat was initiated by the boaters alliance, PGBA President John Welsh said.
“Right now, the pump out boat has enough capacity for out there (in the harbor) and more,” he said.
While homeowners in the Historic District don’t have problems with visiting boaters, who would typically stay anchored in the harbor for 10 days or less, HOA members’ biggest concern comes down to liveaboards, or “boat dwellers,” as they refer to them in their report.
The cons
- Boat dwellers do not pay taxes.
- The potential of discharge of sewage in the harbor.
- Punta Gorda taxpayers pay for the pump-outs that occur.
- They take free water from the YMCA building.
- They dump garbage in the dumpsters behind the YMCA building.
- They park vehicles at Gilchrist Park for free.
- Many operate boats without a registration.
- Some do not display a proper anchor light.
- Some boats are ultimately abandoned or sink.
In their inspection, FWC cited four vessel owners with $90 fines due to improper lighting. There is also one vessel at the boat club that is being worked as a derelict case.
Why do we need another mooring field?
More often than not, the marina at Fishermen’s Village is full.
“You cannot get a slip right now at Fishermen’s Village,” Welsh said. “Even in the off season, it is full. The seasonal boaters have no place.”
Mast height is also an issue for boaters. If a boater has a mast of 45 feet or more, they cannot pass under the U.S. 41 bridges.
Still a ways to go
“The master plan hasn’t been implemented yet and it has not been approved (by the City Council),” Jaeger said. “The main way to resolve these issues is to continue dialogue with the Boaters Alliance and the city. These (issues) are problems in every waterfront community.”
The Waterfront Master Plan must be approved by the City Council to move forward. Should it get approved, there will be researching costs, permit applications and a management contract required, as well as any other issues , according to City Council Member Lynne Matthews.
