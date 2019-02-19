How you pay for seawall maintenance in Punta Gorda may be changing due to a lawsuit filed against the city by residents of both Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles.
In October 2018, BSI property owner and Michigan attorney Miroslav Vlcko and Karen Turnbull, PGI homeowner, filed a lawsuit against the city, as well as both the PGI and BSI Canal Maintenance Assessment Districts, for how that annual fee is assessed.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney David Levin will give a recommendation on how to move forward with that lawsuit, which is under consideration for a settlement that would change a payment process that has been in place for over 30 years.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Should the City Council approve the settlement offer from Vlcko, the assessment method would go from a “per lot” method of payment to a “water linear footage” method. Vlcko imagines that assessment wouldn’t be applied until fiscal year 2020, which would begin in November 2019, if approved.
Both special assessment districts were set in 1992. Those establishments allowed the city of Punta Gorda to designate a specific charge to assess fees against real estate parcels for certain public projects.
Since then, the city has used the “per lot” method of payment, which requires homeowners in each district to pay the same fee regardless of the amount of seawall lining their property. The water lineage method would require property owners to pay a rate based on the amount of seawall that lines their property.
Under the current assessment method, Turnbull’s water linear footage only makes up 40 feet of her canal’s seawall, but she has to pay the same yearly fee as a homeowner with a waterfront property line that spans 150 feet of seawall.
“It wasn’t a big deal in 1995 when I bought the property,” said Turnbull in a Dec. 22 Sun report. “Back then it was only $250 a year. We didn’t really think about it.”
For fiscal year 2019, the yearly fee is up to $650 in PGI and $555 for BSI with a lot of the up-charge due to Hurricane Irma.
“This is sort of a class action lawsuit,” Vlcko said. “They can’t agree to change ours without changing everyone else’s.”
City representatives were unable to comment on the matter due to Presidents Day.
In a Jan. 16, 2019 email from Levin to Vlcko, Levin wrote that if after the settlement is proposed at Wednesday’s meeting, “there is a consensus of the City Council to consider your settlement proposal, I will likely request a ‘shade’ meeting.”
A “shade” meeting allows a board and its attorney to hold a strategy or settlement meeting in private as an exception to the Sunshine Law in Florida, which requires general openness between governmental parties.
“The Florida Sunshine Law places very strict limits on the ability of the City Council to discuss litigation matters,” Levin wrote.
In other news:
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council will hear options to resolve sound issues for the pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park on West Retta Esplanade.
City staff has looked into a sound barrier called AcoustiFence, consisting of layers of sound-deadening fabric quilted together to absorb noise.
To add structural enhancements and sound barriers to the existing 10-foot fence at one end of the Gilchrist Park courts, it will cost the city $12,000. To add a new 10-foot tall fence and sound barrier along one side of the courts will cost $20,000. The cost to provide a sound barrier around the entire court area is $64,000.
City staff suggests funding the project from the city’s 1-percent sales tax. Once a decision is made on the preferred location of the sound barrier material, it would be staff’s intent to purchase the fabric material directly from a vendor and then use a fencing contractor by piggybacking with Charlotte County.
