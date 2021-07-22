Existing speed limits along a one-mile section of Burnt Store Road are 45 and 40 mph as drivers approach US41. Manufactured homes and an RV park line the road that was widened to four lanes a few years ago. Construction is ongoing to widen Charlotte County's last section of Burnt Store Road to the south.
With the widening of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County has come requests to lower the speed limit.
County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. July 27, 18500 Murdock Circle, on an ordinance to lower the speed to 35 mph from the three-road intersection with U.S. 41 and Jones Loop Road, to the southern end of Eagle Point Mobile Home Park. This section of about a mile passes several manufactured home parks and an RV park.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews told the county's transportation planning board last week that residents in these mobile home parks have come to her, begging for some help in controlling the speeding traffic that they confront whenever they pull out of their communities.
"Some of these folks that live in there are scared to death to pull out onto Burnt Store Road," Matthews said.
Currently, speeds are set at 40 mph near the main intersection with U.S. 41. Speed limits quickly escalate to 45 mph farther south, less than a mile from the intersection.
Residents have complained about speeding traffic, construction vehicles in particular as the county completes its third and final widening of Burnt Store to the Lee County line.
A Charlotte County couple died last year farther south in the Lee County section of road that is still only two lanes. They collided with a dump truck.
The purpose of the ordinance is stated as "to enhance the safe and efficient flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic on these thoroughfares and rectify speed limit inconsistencies."
