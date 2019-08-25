By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Rob Nelson was in the hospital when his motorcycle was stolen. Although cops arrested the alleged thief and recovered the bike, he still doesn’t have it back more than four months later.
The motorcycle was impounded by A-1 Towing of Punta Gorda, and Nelson has been unable to retrieve it despite repeated attempts.
“I feel victimized twice,” he said. “First by Daniel Boccia and then by A-1. They were the biggest crooks of all.”
The towing company denies any wrongdoing. Manager John Sibino told the Sun that Nelson never came to the company with the money needed to get the bike back. They tried to work with him, he said, but Nelson only wanted the motorcycle for free.
Around the nation, excessive rates for towing and impound lots have come under scrutiny in recent years. The Institute for Justice filed a class-action lawsuit in Illinois state court alleging the city’s impound program violates residents’ guarantee of due process, as well as protections against excessive fines and unreasonable seizures, reason.com reported in April.
The lawsuit detailed the experience of a couple forced to pay $1,170 for the return of their vehicle after an employee at an auto shop took it for a drive and was stopped by police for driving with a revoked license. When they could not pay, the city disposed of their vehicle, according to the suit.
Another plaintiff had his car impounded after a passenger was found with drugs. The lawsuit alleged even after a court order, the city had not returned the vehicle and would not allow him access to the car unless he paid more than $17,000.
Closer to home, 10Investigates reported in 2016 at least one Tampa company was charging improper fees for people to recover their vehicles, including a $50 “after-hours gate fee,” resulting in a bill upwards of $175 for only a short tow.
In Nelson’s case, he contacted A-1 on March 29 and was told he owed $525 for towing and storage, recorded on a document from the company.
Daniel Boccia, the suspect who allegedly stole the motorcycle, had been arrested on March 19 for grand theft of the Harley-Davidson, operating a motorcycle without a license, and driving with a revoked license, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson said Boccia used to do some work for him around the house, but he told him not to come back when Boccia started stealing from him.
During his arrest, Boccia claimed he’d been working on the motorcycle and took it for a drive, assuming that would be OK with the owner.
The report states the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact Nelson by phone but was initially unsuccessful.
When Nelson returned from the hospital by taxi, his roommate told him about Boccia’s theft and arrest, he said. He contacted the Sheriff’s Office and was told the motorcycle had been impounded at A-1 Towing.
He received a notice the motorcycle would be sold at a public auction on April 28 at 8 a.m. But when he showed up the day of the auction to the address provided, it didn’t exist, he said. The auction was advertised in the Sun with the same information provided to Nelson, that it would take place at 8 a.m. on April 28 at 8487 Sulstone Drive.
According to the Florida Division of Corporations, the company’s address is 2481 Sulstone Drive, while the address of their registered agent, Andrew T. Shields, is listed as 8487 Gewant Boulevard. According to the Charlotte County Property Appraiser, the 8487 Sulstone Drive address does not exist. Putting the address into a GPS will navigate to the 2481 Sulstone Drive address.
The day after the alleged auction, Nelson went to A-1’s office and was informed the motorcycle had been sold in a silent auction, and it would now cost him $2,500 to get it back, he said.
Local attorney Russell Kirshy said it’s common for towing companies to hold auctions and have titles switched to their ownership if no one bids on the item. The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Office verified the title is now owned by A-1 Towing. The office can verify ownership through VIN numbers.
Kirshy said the problem is that the “auction” was a sham if it was scheduled at a particular place, such as the 8487 Sulstone Drive address, but not held in accordance with the notice.
“The auction notice has to have a location that people can show up and bid on it,” he said. “You have to have a valid method by which you can bid on the item. If the notice does not provide that, that transaction is not effective. It’s not lawful. The person can go to court and file a lawsuit and get that transaction undone.”
Sibino said A-1 attempted to work with Nelson, but he would not pay the set fees and only threatened to sue the company.
“I felt sorry for him,” Sibino said. “Maybe he couldn’t afford it, maybe he could. We treat everyone the same.”
To date, Nelson has not filed a lawsuit against the towing company.
Nelson is a veteran who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972, when he was honorably discharged. He lives on a fixed income of about $2,000 a month, and he said he didn’t have the money to get his motorcycle back.
After the motorcycle was taken, Nelson initially had no car to get around. He had to find people to take him to the store, use a taxi, or just a walk a mile to the Circle K nearest his house. He’s now purchased a “beater” car, but he’s not giving up on getting his motorcycle back, though he’s not sure what steps to take next.
He had no insurance on the bike, and it was worth $7,000 to $10,000, he said.
The rates for “non-consensual tows” are set by county ordinance, and Kirshy said the initial cost provided to Nelson seemed to be in line with Charlotte County’s set fees, except for a $145 recovery charge.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated that in cases where they need a tow, they use a rotation wrecker from a list provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. In Punta Gorda or Port Charlotte, they use Prompt Towing, A1, and Cleveland Towing. In Englewood, they use Stern’s Auto Tire and Towing or Gullotta’s Towing.
“It’s built into our CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) and automatically selects the next tow in the rotation based on usage and location,” CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said.
The Florida Highway Patrol administers the towing lists and has the authority to file an administrative action and suspend a company from the rotation. Kirshy said the Sheriff’s Office could also investigate if someone believed a towing company had committed a criminal action.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.