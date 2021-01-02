Forget the Consumer Price Index and Gross Domestic Product.
The real measure to follow these days is the Back-to-Normal Index (let’s call it the BNI), recently put together by CNN Business and Moody Analytics.
Assembled from 37 national and seven state-level indicators, the index ranges from zero (no economic activity) to 100%, where the U.S. economy stood pre-shutdown in March.
According to the BNI on Dec. 17, Florida was 90% back to normal, compared to New Mexico’s 68% BNI and New York State’s 73%.
We can only hope its high BNI means that things will get better for the Sunshine State’s struggling restaurant industry.
Across the country, the National Restaurant Association tells us, 10,000 restaurants have closed over the last three months. One in four independently owned restaurants won’t survive the pandemic, according to restaurant consulting firm Technomic and reservation service OpenTable.
According to OpenTable data as of Dec. 15, U.S. restaurants overall had 72% fewer than last year’s seated diners. But Florida — with 100% seating and outdoor-dining options — was down only about a third.
Since this time last year, we’ve lost 27 local eateries. Yet, unbelievably, for every one gone, nearly twice as many will have sprung up by spring 2021.
So, are restaurants back to normal yet?
Will Levi, of Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda, who renovated mid-pandemic, said, “If you do things when you have the opportunity, and you think outside the box, looking at what’s coming, you’re going to be set when a lot of restaurants won’t be. Right now, we’re up 20%.”
Still, “back to normal” means more kinds of “new normal” for restaurants.
SERENDIPITIES
Some new eateries had unbelievable luck this year. How could they have known that their marketing mix would be just the thing for a pandemic-panicked public?
Kelly Crossett opened Fusion Studios, a healing nirvana of Himalayan salt walls, yoga, soothing sensory deprivation floats, juicing and organic eats. What better time to sell everything that’s good for people?
Jolene Moretti of Port Charlotte took her food truck Yuppie Bowls brick-and-mortar. Its main ingredients — açaí berries — are high-antioxidant superfoods, perfect for people hoarding elderberry gummies like they’re TP.
Snowbirds Grill opened in Venice, dishing multiple back-home state-favorite foods. Empire Bagel and LMB Baking Company started feeding Punta Gordans the bagels they yearned for. Without really planning to, all were giving comfort to those who couldn’t go back north for it.
The owners of Punta Gorda’s forthcoming Harbor Social didn’t foresee any pandemic when they blueprinted the place. But their vision for a wide-open barn with inside-outside seating was crazily prescient of what could be Florida restaurants’ new normal. While other restaurants scrambled to add outdoor seating, they’d planned it all along.
MORE COMFORT
Locked down, COVID-stressed, cut off from loved ones, people turned to comfort food, and eateries obliged them.
Sam Underwood summed things up in May: “Pandemic be damned, we’re getting a Rita’s!” he said, of the irresistible Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard hut that opened in Charlotte Harbor.
PG Social House unveiled a Willie Wonka wonderland of cakes, candy and ice cream concoctions in August, serving the ultimate comfort out of a Punta Gorda candy store/ice cream parlor. Sunny Days Ice Cream added a brick-and-mortar location dishing ice cream and candy at Port Charlotte Town Center.
A 2016 Harris Poll proclaimed pizza Americans’ favorite comfort food, so we shouldn’t be surprised that 2020 was all about new sources of big, gooey, cheesy slices—from Bocca Lupo and Pioneers Pizza PG to Pizza Gorda and Wildwood Pizza.
Even better, you didn’t have to leave home to get some. Pizzerias deliver.
Dennis and David Valentino, owners of Port Charlotte and North Port Bocca Lupo restaurants, took a chance on takeout-only during the shutdown, opening their third pizzeria in West Villages Marketplace.
Dennis said, “Pizza just lends itself to to-go. No one could predict it, but that first day at West Villages was just nuts. At that store and other Bocca Lupos, we retained 65% of normal business with a to-go model. In comparison, our Prime Serious Steak lost 95% of its business.”
MORE TAKEOUT
A year ago, takeout was only a sometime thing, and not every restaurant delivered.
As Metro Diner co-chairman Hugh Connerty Jr. said, “The idea of pickup and third-party delivery really exploded, because people had no choice. And now a lot of people like it!”
Co-owner Sandy Catalano at Englewood’s Isabella’s Bistro said, “Some customers are still petrified, asking us, ‘Do you still do curbside?’ We’ll never stop doing takeout now.”
Common in metro areas, third-party food delivery apps like Bite Squad, DoorDash and Grubhub are scarcely two years old locally, but now they’re here to stay, helping more restaurants deliver the goods.
For some, that’s now the only way.
The Nguyen family brought us Pho Charlotte, which has done more takeout than sit-down since it opened. Given 45 seats and an excess of caution, they haven’t reopened for dine-in. Maybe in the future, when the virus subsides, they said.
The Perfect Caper’s Chef Jeanie Roland agrees. She shut down her Punta Gorda restaurant again, returning to takeout only, as the virus surged this fall. On Duncan Road, Piccolo and Royal Thai remain open only for takeout.
And R.J. Harmon made the ultimate sacrifice, selling his beloved Amore’s dining room back to the landlord and shifting to takeout alone.
MORE OUTDOORS
A year ago, outdoor seating was scarcer.
Now that customers feel safer with their new best friend, Al Fresco, restaurants with any kind of outdoor seating make the most of it.
With their already-sprawling patios, Farlow’s on the Water, Lock ‘N Key and SandBar were among the first Englewood restaurants to embrace outside dining.
Dean Stainton didn’t foresee a pandemic but had been planning a dramatic makeover that suited the situation surprisingly well: full-on repaving, additional outdoor seating, extended roofing and inside dining room renovations for Dean’s South of the Border in Punta Gorda.
Perch 360 (the Wyvern Hotel’s open-air rooftop) reopened in May. In mid-November, its ground-level 88 Keys Florida started serving dinner on a new patio for 20 more diners.
At Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill in Englewood, they removed side porch-rail seating, replacing it with three 10-by-12-foot canopy tents.
New owners Charlotte and Andre Sao made themselves at home at Landy’s Restaurant in Englewood, closing the salad bar for now, but making the most of the patio with a tiki bar, fire pits and heaters.
Mean Jeanne’s Riverside Restaurant, on Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, faced a future with only nine inside diners until it set up an outside pavilion with 22 more seats.
And now that he’s got Pioneers PG rocking, owner Rick Barone is fully aware that outside seating is part of the new restaurant normal. That’s why he’s got what he calls his “ace in the hole” back in Port Charlotte.
After doubling Port Charlotte’s dining area to hold a 50% crowd even at 25% capacity, he’s also building out a private 40-person dining room, 60-seat tiki bar, patio, stage and deck with outside pool tables.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant opened a new outdoor patio on Halloween. According to Will Levi, “Even with socially distanced seating inside, we’ve netted 50% more seats. After season, we’ll screen the patio, adding a roof, ceiling fans and cooling system.”
Two blockbuster September launches—Bert Parsley’s Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda’s Riviera Bar & Grill—counted on the great outdoors.
Social distancing isn’t even an issue at The Twisted Fork, with 5,200 square feet of indoor dining, 3,600 square feet for an outdoor patio, and a half-acre covered pavilion besides.
Alligator Creek’s newest waterfront destination, Riviera Bar & Grill, has added an outdoor tiki bar and will soon have waterfront seating.
Of course, one Port Charlotte restaurateur with zero outdoor seating didn’t let that stop him. Eric Andreas, owner of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater, briefly brought back retro outdoor entertainment with Drive-In Standup Comedy in his parking lot.
MORE GIVING
Throughout this strange year we’ve also seen extraordinary acts of giving—often from those who could least afford it.
Local eateries — including Englewood’s Mini City food truck, Isabella’s Bistro in Placida, and Port Charlotte’s Sam’s Subs and Uncle Nick’s Pizza — felt the pain of lost customers but still paid it forward to schoolchildren without access to subsidized breakfast or lunch.
The unemployed themselves — laid-off stadium bartenders Dave “Fungus” Cabott and Michael “Lunchbox” Capner — fed those in need, from the grill in Capner’s Port Charlotte backyard.
Even as her restaurant sat incomeless and idle, Jennifer Clark of Port Charlotte dished free breakfast and lunch every day for three weeks at Mean Jeanne’s Riverside Restaurant.
And then there were the three young restaurateurs who just wanted to do the right thing.
Carmelo Mangiafico of Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, Eric Andreas of Visani Restaurant & Comedy Theater and Vito Recchia of Bella Napoli and Taglio joined forces every Saturday for six weeks of Restaurants for a Cause feeds at one of their places. They served hundreds of free, hot meals to unemployed hospitality workers, entertainers, barbers and beauticians.
