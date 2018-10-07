Are we in denial? Some tie septic, sewer pollution to harmful algae blooms

Charlotte County's East/West Spring Lake is its pilot septic to sewer project, with a total …

TESTING AND CONVERSION

Water quality is monitored at 318 sampling locations along the Peace River, which have collected a total of 2,393,394 samples ranging from 8/5/1930 to 7/29/2018.

Tests are conducted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Florida Department of Health, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Charlotte County commissioned a water quality assessment in 2016 by the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University Marine Ecosystem Health Program as part of its Charlotte Harbor Water Quality Initiative, which resulted in the adoption of the county’s Sewer Master Plan.

The East/West Spring Lake septic-to-sewer conversion pilot project that was underway moves 1,708 residences onto the county’s sanitary sewer system. Once the conversion is complete 30,744 pounds (15.4 tons) of nitrogen, 7,413 pounds (3.7 tons) of phosphorous per year will be prevented from seeping into surface and groundwater.

This year, a septic-to-sewer conversion is planned for the El Jobean area along the Myakka River as part of the county’s Master Sewer Plan.

-SOURCE: Charlotte County