The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte has some very special pets that are currently available for adoption.
"A recent rescue from Cape Coral reached out for our help with 10 cats that were from an eviction case," said Sherri Dennis, co-director at the Animal Welfare League. "Of course the lady did not want to relinquish her cats, but she could not take them to her one-bedroom apartment. These cats are adoptable, but they are not kittens. They range in age from 4 years to 13 years old. From the 10 cats received, all but four will be determined to fit in our Rescue Warrior Program."
This program is for senior dogs and cats, and those that have been diagnosed with illnesses or disabilities such as blindness and deafness.
"With COVID-19 we have seen an influx in owner give-ups ... not because they no longer care about or want their animal, but because of eviction numbers in the county and/or loss of income numbers growing increasingly higher," Dennis said. "We do our best to house most of these animals and the others we hope to find rehoming opportunities for them. As a no-kill shelter, we do not euthanize for space, but instead do our best to find them a loving home, even if it is a temporary foster home."
Staff at the shelter are promoting the Rescue Warrior Program for the month of January with an adoption fee of $25 per Rescue Warrior (the normal adoption price is is $45).
"We will still be scheduling appointments for adoptions and will require an application like any other adoption process," Dennis said.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
