Dave Woods has lived in Florida for four months.
Originally from Arkansas, this is Woods’ first hurricane season, which begins in just a couple of weeks.
The Sun Coast Media Group’s marketing and events manager also is helping organize today’s Hurricane Expo, an annual event that informs residents how to prepare for their next hurricane.
“I’m really anxious and interested for the show because this is going to be a great educational experience for me,” Woods said. “Given this area’s history with hurricanes and tropical storms, it’s important, for both long-time residents and new residents, to know evacuation routes and what they need to have in case they lose electricity.”
The event has been going on for more than 20 years. Sun Newspapers, WINK-TV and Storm Smart host the event to inform residents the best ways to prepare for, survive and recover from a hurricane.
Along with sharing the forecast for this season, the WINK weather team will explain exactly what a hurricane is and when they form, according to WINK Meteorologist Jim Farrell. The team will also review the meanings of weather “watches” and “warnings,” and take a look at how Hurricane Michael impacted Florida’s panhandle.
“Understanding and preparedness are important to ensure timely impact implantation of your hurricane plan,” Farrell said.
Charlotte County Emergency Management officials will outline storm preparedness and response, evacuation procedures and give many tips for safety and survival.
Informational sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Local businesses and community service organizations will also be on-site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.