Dave Woods has lived in Florida for four months.

Originally from Arkansas, this is Woods’ first hurricane season, which begins in just a couple of weeks.

The Sun Coast Media Group’s marketing and events manager also is helping organize today’s Hurricane Expo, an annual event that informs residents how to prepare for their next hurricane.

“I’m really anxious and interested for the show because this is going to be a great educational experience for me,” Woods said. “Given this area’s history with hurricanes and tropical storms, it’s important, for both long-time residents and new residents, to know evacuation routes and what they need to have in case they lose electricity.”

The event has been going on for more than 20 years. Sun Newspapers, WINK-TV and Storm Smart host the event to inform residents the best ways to prepare for, survive and recover from a hurricane.

Along with sharing the forecast for this season, the WINK weather team will explain exactly what a hurricane is and when they form, according to WINK Meteorologist Jim Farrell. The team will also review the meanings of weather “watches” and “warnings,” and take a look at how Hurricane Michael impacted Florida’s panhandle.

“Understanding and preparedness are important to ensure timely impact implantation of your hurricane plan,” Farrell said.

Charlotte County Emergency Management officials will outline storm preparedness and response, evacuation procedures and give many tips for safety and survival.

Informational sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Local businesses and community service organizations will also be on-site.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments