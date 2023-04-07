The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Backus Moore, 36, 24400 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Martha Annette Powers, 54, 15000 block of Appleton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
• Matthew Nathaniel Simon, 38, 4400 block of Laura Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lawrence John Gudmestad, 59, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• John E. Lowmark, 65, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Thomas H. Piche, 58, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Gene Paul Porter Sr., 65, of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• William Jon Withers III, 52, 900 block of Broadway Street., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Joseph Renella, 52, 11000 block of Blackfin Street, Venice. Charges: DUI and one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $2,120.
• Jeffrey Dean Faircloth Jr., 41, 1100 block of NW Pine Chapel Drive., Arcadia. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacob Bell, 30, 10000 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: shoplifting. Bond: $120.
• Robert Franklin Childress, 52, 20000 Grand Largo Street, Venice. Charge: shoplift with prior conviction. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paige Lyn Dearmond, 26, 2900 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended and failure to maintain insurance. Bond: $120.
• Veronica Ruth Fidanza, 34, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: hit and run. Bond: $7,500.
• Maia Jade Garry, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: battery and lewd and lascivious batter. Bond. $8,000.
• Thomas Joseph Murphy, 71, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: Contempt of court for injunction protection of domestic violence order. Bond: $5,000.
• Marvin Lee Jackson, 57, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation for DUI injury with serious bodily harm. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Monica Kay Jackson, 32, 6100 SW Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trafficking methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and drug equipment possession. Bond: $15,500.
• Lacey Shianne Lester, 24, 1700 NE Mike Drive., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana and smuggle contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $3,120.
• Melissa Kay Teague, 42, 38oo NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $9,000.
• Christopher Charles Zebley, 36, Port Charlotte, Charges: flee to elude, driving while license suspended habitual, resisting officer without violence and vehicle grand theft. Bond: $50,000.
Compiled by Elaine Allen-Emrich
