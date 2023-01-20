Art reception
NORTH PORT — The North Port Art Center will hold a reception for the “Member's Only Exhibit,” set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
Members may enter any theme or median. Awards will be presented at the time. The public is invited to the event. For more information, call 941-423-6460.
Antique appraisals
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Museum will have its annual Antique Appraisal Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., Englewood.
People are invited to bring their items and learn the value from antique dealer and expert Ken Kocab. Two items may be appraised for a $10 donation.
Sarasota County plans Fire Fest
VENICE - Learn about prescribed burns at Sarasota County's Fire Fest, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice.
Staff from Sarasota County's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
There will be local exhibitors, games for children and light refreshments.
For more information or to learn about prescribed burns, call 311 or visit scgov.net.
Englewood Beer Fest planned
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is hosting its Englewood Beer Fest, set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St.
The $30 donation for a ticket ($35 the day of the festival) allows entrance into the beer garden where ticket holders have access to an unlimited beer samples. The club is working with JJ Taylor Distributor to bring in more than 10 regional craft breweries.
Wine and hard seltzer will also be served. Patrons can purchase other beer as well.
The festival includes live music, crafts, food and other refreshments.
For more information, visit www.englewoodbeerfest.org.
Winterfest returns to North Port
NORTH PORT — Local nonprofit When All Else Fails presents Winterfest 2023 on Jan. 28 at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port.
There will be eight food trucks and bands will play from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Entry is $20 for all day for adults, kids are $10.
It’s an annual fundraiser for When All Else Fails, an organization that provides resources and aid to South Sarasota County and West Charlotte County residents.
This is an all-cash event. No coolers allowed. Beverages will be available for purchase inside the American Legion. Parking is free and shuttle service will be available to and from the stage area.
For more information, call 941-218-0303.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Jan. 27: Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, 10:15 a.m. to noon.
• Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 3: Centennial Park Recreation Facility, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m.-noon.
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Winter Reading Challenge to return
SARASOTA — Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources is joining the annual Winter Reading Challenge for the sixth consecutive year.
The challenge aims to encourage readers of all ages to look to the future while diving into how reading boosts emotions.
This year’s theme is “All the Feels” and focuses on the history of emojis and expressing yourself through activities. Participants earn badges on a virtual bingo card.
The Winter Reading Challenge runs through Jan. 31. The program is free and open to all ages. Register at scgov.beanstack.org/reader365. For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for tours. The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31, for tours. It will also be open Saturday, Feb. 11 for Lemon Bay Fest. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. Feb. 7 and March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Englewood Lions plan dinner
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Lions have announced its annual Pork Loin Dinner.
It’s set for 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood.
Dinner will be marinated pork loin, mashed potatoes, German sauerkraut, corn pudding, applesauce, apple crisp and a beverage.
Tickets are available $14 at the door. Advance tickets are $13 by Jan. 24.
Reserve tickets by calling 941-698-7508. Take-outs are available.
All proceeds benefit the Englewood community.
Spring Fine Art Show returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
Several blocks of the street will be closed off. Shoppers can stroll through the artists’ booths, shops and dining at restaurants in Old Englewood Village.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The show features all media and all-original work by the exhibiting artists.
Deadline for artists is Feb. 1. For more information, visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or call 941-830-0795 or 941-468-4340.
Cahal Dunne concert is fundraiser
NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards.
Admission is $20. Pre-show activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore and view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members.
The Tech College's Bistro will serve lunch at reasonable prices from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Rotary selling shirts for Ukraine relief
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine.
To purchase, visit daggercustomapparel.com/ROTARYSTAND WITHUKRAINE/shop/home.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132. Make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
