North Port Art Center

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Art reception

NORTH PORT — The North Port Art Center will hold a reception for the “Member's Only Exhibit,” set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.


