Englewood resident Bob Irwin

Englewood resident Bob Irwin, left, checks out the growing number of pours he acquired on his beer app while at Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset Englewood Beer Fest with his cousin Mike Doyle, of Venice, in 2022.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Englewood Beer Fest planned

ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is hosting the Englewood Beer Fest set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments