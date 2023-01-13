The historic Cookie House in Cedar Point Environmental Park, Englewood (copy)

Start Jan. 20 and every Friday through March, Charlotte County will unlock the gates so the public can learn more and get a closeup look at the historic Cookie House in Cedar Point Environmental Park.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

Cookie House open for tours

ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for tours.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments