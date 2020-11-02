If you live in North Port, Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda, here's some good news: Gasoline prices in our region are the lowest in Florida, and Floridians statewide saw the lowest October gas prices in 16 years, according to AAA.
While the Punta Gorda metro market area was the lowest, averaging $1.94 per gallon, the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton area had the highest prices averaging $2.18, reports AAA.
In October, the average price of gasoline in Florida was $2.13 per gallon, which was 32 cents less than in October 2019 and 64 cents less than in October 2018, says AAA.
The reason why gasoline prices plunged is due to an increase in global COVID-19 cases and the reinstatement of lockdowns in some countries. Fewer people are traveling or even commuting to work.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a Monday press release said gasoline's plunge to four-month lows reflects a 15-cent decrease from Election Day 2016. Crude oil's price dropped 10% last week and another 3% overnight, due to falling global fuel demand. He said that if crude oil prices continue to fall, this could drag the state average below $2 per gallon for the first time since early June. He said that eventually the state average could sink to $1.90 per gallon.
Gas Buddy, which monitors gasoline prices throughout the nation, on Monday showed a 39 cent spread from the lowest (Sam's Club at Murdock Circle and El Jobean was selling regular at $1.75 per gallon on Monday afternoon) to $2.14 per gallon at the Marathon gas station at 1334 El Jobean Road and Collingswood Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
In Punta Gorda, prices mid-afternoon on Monday were at $1.87 at both the Mobil and Shell stations along Tamiami Trail and Aqui Esta. But coming in lower was regular gasoline selling for $1.85 at the WaWa on Jones Loop Road and Airport Road.
Port Charlotte saw gasoline at $1.85 at the Circle K on Harborview Road in Port Charlotte, and it was selling at $1.82 at the Shell and Circle K at 4395 Tamiami Trail near Edgewater.
The highest price reported by Gas Buddy was at the Raceway on Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, where regular was going for $2.05.
Jenkins said that Floridians were paying an average of $2.05 per gallon, or 41 cents per gallon less than this time last year. Gasoline prices continue on a 29-day streak of declines.
All prices quoted above were for regular gasoline selling mid-afternoon on Monday.
