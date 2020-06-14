CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The county's foreclosure rate is almost nonexistent.
A majority of this is due to the fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all foreclosures and evictions starting in April, and extended this order to July 1 last week.
As a result, the county saw the lowest amount of foreclosures in recent history, according to data going back to January 2004.
The Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court's office reported four foreclosures between the circuit and county in May, and three in April.
"Everything is in limbo right now," said Cynthia Logan, a real estate agent who specializes in foreclosed properties. "But I do think we will see an increase (of foreclosures) within six months to a year ... and short sale."
Foreclosures were already pretty low before the COVID-19 pandemic, with 26 in March, 28 in February and 20 in May.
In spite of this pause, the area's median value increased by 4% over the last year, Logan said.
"If the economy improves enough, lenders will attempt 'workouts' over foreclosure whenever is possible," she continued. "The foreclosure would likely happen if the borrower just gives up and walks away. Hopefully, these borrowers can hang in there and work with the lender."
