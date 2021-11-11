The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Fire Department Color Guard at the Charlotte County Veterans Day Program, held at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, Veterans Day Thursday.
North Port honored its service members at Veterans Memorial Park. The morning event featured proclamations, speakers, a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute with taps, and closing remarks. Burgers and refreshments were available afterward at North Port VFW Post 8203. Above, American Legion Post 254 honor guard Phillip Blatz, left, Melodi Wilson, Dennis Beaudoin and James Conway present the colors.
Sharon Ponte sings the national anthem at the Charlotte County Veterans Day Program, held at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park Thursday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Combined Color Guards post the colors at the Charlotte County Veterans Day Program Thursday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jay Hemingway, Post Commander of American Legion Post 110, leads the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Charlotte County Veterans Day Program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
