PORT CHARLOTTE — Another area resident will serve probation for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Jason Michael Comeau, 41, of Port Charlotte, was arrested in October 2021 and pleaded guilty Dec. 21.
The guilty charge was to Title 40, 5104(e), Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Three other charges were dropped.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced to a year of probation, two months of home confinement along with 60 hours of community service, a $371 fine and $500 restitution for overall damage at the U.S. Capitol.
He had faced six months in prison.
Comeau told an undisclosed person he had taken part entering the Capitol that day while Congress was counting the official electors from the 2020 election, according to court documents.
The person said Comeau “was confused because he believed some U.S. Capitol Police officers had told the crowd to enter the Capitol Building and others had told them to stay out,” the documents stated.
Comeau spoke with the FBI on Jan. 18, 2021 at his Port Charlotte home where, according to the documents, he admitted to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after traveling to Washington, D.C., from Florida on Jan. 4.
“On the morning of January 6, he attended a rally in Washington D.C. in support of former President Trump,” court documents state. “At the end of the rally, Comeau described, thousands of people began walking toward the U.S. Capitol. Once he reached the Capitol, Comeau pushed through the assembled crowd to the stairs leading into the Capitol Building.
“He observed a few U.S. Capitol Police officers standing in front of an open door. As Comeau described, the crowd chanted ‘Let us in, let us in,’ and, after several minutes, he said, the officers moved to the side, and individuals in the crowd began to enter the building.”
During the interview, he said he believed it was “permissible” to enter the building — but once inside, he saw Capitol police asking people to leave.
“He claimed he had not gone further than a hallway and left the Capitol Building when officers asked him to do so,” it states. “He also claimed that he had only followed the group into the Capitol Building because he thought the group had been allowed to enter. Outside the building, Comeau observed individuals scaling the walls of the Capitol and yelling.”
Investigators found different evidence. Court documents show the crowd of rioters was not allowed to enter the building as barricades were erected to keep them out. Also, crowd members going into the building did not go through security screenings nor weapon checks, the court documents state.
The FBI found images of Comeau inside the Capitol, learning he was not inside for just a few moments but “at least 20 minutes.”
“Furthermore, while Comeau indicated that he had only gone as far as a ‘hallway,’ he in fact progressed from an entrance to the Capitol to the Capitol’s Statuary Hall to the Statuary Hall Connector, a passage leading to the House Chamber,” court documents state. “At approximately 2:35 p.m., rioters advanced through the Statuary Hall Connector and pushed back a line of Capitol Police officers stationed there, reaching doors to the House Chamber.”
He is on several different videos from police and other sources inside, it noted.
“Comeau can be seen and heard joining chants of ‘Stop the steal,’” it states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.