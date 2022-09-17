SCF marks 65 years
WELLEN PARK — State College of Florida is starting a year-long celebration of its 65th anniversary Saturday, it said in a news release.
“I am honored to serve as SCF’s president as we reach this historic milestone that highlights the longevity of our service and impact on the region,” SCF President Carol Probstfeld stated in a news release. “We are upholding a long legacy of being the first choice for higher education, cultural enrichment, employment and philanthropy. At SCF, we meet you where you are. We’re everyone’s college.”
Florida established Manatee Junior College on Sept. 17, 1957. It was renamed Manatee Community College before becoming SCF.
More than 55,000 people have graduated from the college, it noted.
The news release said Probstfeld looks at the anniversary “as an opportunity to reaffirm the pivotal role the college has held for decades, while looking forward to advancing SCF’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, focused on opportunity, growth, quality and diversification.”
For more information, visit SCF.edu/SCF65.
Gold Star families recognizedPUNTA GORDA — American Legion Post 103 is going to host a breakfast for Gold Star families.
The breakfast takes place from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the post, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
A presidential proclamation has been issued about Sept. 25.
“On this day, we remember our commitment to the Gold Star Mothers and families who carry on with pride and resolve despite unthinkable loss,” it states.
To RSVP, email irenemarie59@gmail.com.
Punta Gorda Rotary fundraising for UkrainePUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary has a fundraiser for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it stated in a news release.
“Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine,” it said.
To make a donation online, visit https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
Donations can also be mailed by being sent to:
Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief),
PO Box 511132,
Punta Gorda FL
33951-1132.
It asks to make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation is a 501c3 charity, it noted.
