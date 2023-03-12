North Port Symphony

Rotonda scholarship golf scramble

ROTONDA WEST - The Rotonda Men’s Golf Association’s annual scholarship scramble tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 23 at The Rotonda Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.


Staff Report

