Storm debris drop-off locations closing
Charlotte County will close its storm debris drop-off locations, officials said Thursday.
Residents can bring their storm-related debris to these locations until 5 p.m. Feb. 11, according to a press release:
• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida.
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood.
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Residents will be allowed unlimited visits to dump storm debris until Feb. 11.
The West County and Mid-County mini-transfer stations will reopen with normal pre-storm business operations on Tuesday, Feb 14.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Proof of county residency is required, and limits on allowable items will be in place.
For information, call 941-764-4360.
Free tree at tree workshop
NORTH PORT — People for Trees is planning a Tree Workshop, “Trees: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
All those who attend — either in-person or virtually — can get a voucher for a free 3-or 7-gallon native tree, according to information from People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group founded in 1997.
The presentation will include plenty of photos of the best native trees to plant in our area (the "good") and how to properly plant and take care of them as well as those trees that are not recommended ("the bad") and the trees that should be avoided ("the ugly").
To attend virtually, register in advance to get the link at bit.ly/3Dirj1Y.
For information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or at treelady12001@yahoo.com
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide is making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Centennial Park Recreation Facility, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 3.
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. Feb. 7 and March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Reggae party is Saturday
PORT CHARLOTTE — Caribbean American Cultural Connections will host a reggae party to celebrate Bob Marley on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Domino Club, 23375 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be live music by Tribal Love Trio from 7 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $5. There will be dancing, food and drinks.
Proceeds will benefit CACC’s ‘Building Our Community Through Culture’ program which will fund cultural scholarships and educational programs that incorporate academics with artistic expression, social growth and cultural enrichment.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/caccincfl or email caccinc.fl@gmail.com.
Youth nutrition classes slated
PUNTA GORDA — A youth nutrition class is set to start in February in Punta Gorda.
“The UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program teaches children and teens in Florida how to make more nutritious food choices and adopt healthier eating and physical activity habits to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic disease,” according to a news release from Charlotte County.
The classes take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Feb. 7 at the South County Regional Park Recreation Center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
For more information or to register, call Leah Williams at 941-505-8686.
Fill-A-Bag book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library’s FriendShop is conducting a Fill-A-Bag book sale through Feb. 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fill a bag for $5, or choose children’s items for $7. Books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and magazines are available. It’s $4 with a Friends membership card.
Join the Friends during the sale and receive a Friends cookbook. Annual memberships are $25 for one, $30 for a family, and $100 for a business.
The library and the FriendShop are at 4675 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo and Cranberry boulevards, just off Interstate 75. For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Funds available for affordable rental rehab
PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials said there are funds available through the State Housing Initiative Partnership for “the rehabilitation of qualified affordable rental housing units impacted by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Charlotte County news release.
It comes through the Charlotte County Human Services Housing Division.
For more information, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/boards-committees/affordable-housing- advisory-committee.
Serbian Festival returns
NORTH PORT — The 13th annual Serb Fest is set for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
There will be Serbian food, music and dancing, plus a kid zone.
Friday night’s fest is a fish fry.
Admission is $3 for adults; kids are free.
‘Energy Coach’ volunteers sought
SARASOTA — Sarasota County is looking for residents to help others save income and make the region become “more sustainable.”
“Energy Coach” volunteers will also assist low-income residents with how to save water and energy costs at home, according to a news release. It is a four-day course training on different home energy systems.
Those interested need to attend all four training sessions which last six hours. They take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 21, Feb. 27, March 7 and March 9.
For more information, visit http://tiny.cc/ufsaraext_EUcoachtraining or 941-861-5000.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. It will also be open Saturday, Feb. 11 for Lemon Bay Fest. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Cahal Dunne concert is fundraiser
NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards.
Admission is $20. Activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore and view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members.
The Tech College’s Bistro will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
Spring Fine Art Show returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood presents its 41st Spring Fine Art Show the weekend of March 25-26 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood.
Several blocks of the street will be closed off. Shoppers can stroll through the artists’ booths, shops and dining at restaurants in Old Englewood Village.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The show features all media and all-original work by the exhibiting artists.
For more information, visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or call 941-830-0795 or 941-468-4340.
Rotary selling shirts for Ukraine relief
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine.
To purchase, visit daggercustomapparel.com/ROTARYSTAND WITHUKRAINE/shop/home.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132. Make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.