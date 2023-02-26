Cahal Dunne concert is fundraiser
NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards.
Admission is $20. Activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore and view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members.
The Tech College’s Bistro will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit friendsofsspl.org.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
South Gulf Cove ramp delays
SOUTH GULF COVE — Workers removing debris in Charlotte County waterways will be using the South Gulf Cove Park Boat Ramp at 10150 Amicola St. for debris removal until Saturday, March 11, county officials said Friday.
Boaters will experience intermittent, slow-moving boat traffic and/or temporary delays during the unloading process.
Chef Warren returns
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will welcome Chef Warren at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the Community Building at the Tringali Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
Chef Warren will demonstrate the preparation of an Irish Cuisine dish. The session is free.
Rotonda craft bazaar
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Woman’s Club will present its annual bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Find unique items hand crafted by the Creative Crafters, The Sew ‘n’ Sews, and the Knit-n-Chat groups, including decorations, coastal art and more. Buy cookies by the pound and enter the reverse auction.
Midway Boulevard Closed
PORT CHARLOTTE – Midway Boulevard from Rock Creek Drive to McGill Avenue will be closed through March 3.
Special Olympics program offered
PORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes beginning March 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Special Olympics Young Athletes is an inclusionary sports play program for children ages 2-7 with intellectual disabilities and their peers, designed to introduce them into the world of sports.
For information, contact Ryan Normoyle at 941-613-3232 or Ryan.Normoyle@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
DAR fashion fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — The Daughters of the American Revolution Charlotte Bay chapter has planned a fashion show fundraiser at 11 a.m. March 18 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Cost is $40 per person. Call Jayne at 901-218-0541 for more information.
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Dewatering Lake Emily
ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., began Feb. 21 and continues until May. The dewatering process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.
The purpose of the dewatering is to expose the sides of the lake for reshaping above the water.
A firm, RESPEC, has been hired by the developer to monitor the discharge into the ditch during this period to ensure that water quality is preserved, officials said
Warm Mineral Springs on schedule
NORTH PORT — The planned reopening of Warm Mineral Springs in March is on track, city officials said this week.
The modular admissions building and the restroom trailer are onsite, and the contractor will begin installing plumbing, electrical, and utility hookups and sidewalk connectors for accessibility. The work will take about four weeks.
Supervisors are recruiting staff now, with training scheduled to start March 1.
City staff were at the park preparing depth markers for reinstallation, removing damaged ramps and filamentous algae in the swimming areas.
For more information, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineral SpringsPark.
Boca Grande Strawberry Festival
BOCA GRANDE — The United Methodist Women of Boca Grande have set its annual Strawberry Festival and boutique for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4 at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande.
The organization will prepare hundreds of strawberry shortcakes. Also offered will be grilled food and drinks, fun for kids, a book sale, boutique and silent auction. Works by artist Carroll Swayze and her merry band of artisans will be featured.
Festival sales benefit women and children in need through contributions to local charities.
Author at Tringali Center
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will introduce author Annabelle Monagan at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Tringali Community Center, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
Monaganis on her National Tour with her book “Nora Goes Off Script”. She is a gifted storyteller, brilliant and funny, a gifted writer and inspiring speaker who’ll entertain all those attending.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
