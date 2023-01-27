Opioid epidemic

Naloxone, which also goes by the brand name Narcan, is a drug which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose.

 PHOTO BY SUZANNE ROOK/FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS

Narcan kits available

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.


