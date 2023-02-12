A peaceful visit to the Cedar Point Environmental Park

The Cookie House, built in 1931, was a part of the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Facility Company. The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours.

Part of Veterans Boulevard to be closed for storm repairs

PORT CHARLOTTE — The westbound lane of Veterans Boulevard, between the entrance of Lakes of Tuscana and Loveland Boulevard, will have a lane closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. These closures are required for Hurricane Ian repairs.  


Staff Report

