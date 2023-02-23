Boca Grande Strawberry Festival

The United Methodist Women of Boca Grande have set its annual Strawberry Festival and boutique for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4-5 at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Dewatering of Lake Emily

ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., began Feb. 21 and continues until May. The dewatering process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.


Staff Report

