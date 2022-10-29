Boil water notice lifted in Arcadia
ARCADIA — More than a month after Hurricane Ian struck the area, Arcadia has lifted its boil water notice for residents.
The storm struck Sept. 28. Arcadia, and much of DeSoto County, dealt with record flooding throughout the area, leading to water outages and breaks along with power outages and heavy wind damage.
Cops & Goblins moves
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Cops & Goblins event originally set for Port Charlotte Town Mall has been moved.
It will now take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s District 3 office, 3110 Loveland Blvd. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office hosts the event that features vehicle displays, candy, crafts and face painting. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/copsngoblins.
New Halloween option in Arcadia
ARCADIA - After the Turner Center trick-or-treat was canceled, DeSoto County officials have a new plan, they stated in a news release.
"The DeSoto County Parks & Recreation department has teamed up with the Sheriff's Office and will be handing out treats at the Sheriff's Office," it said.
That will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Veterans Day events set
PUNTA GORDA – The Military Heritage Museum plans several events honoring veterans on Nov. 11.
The 2022 theme is “Why We Still Serve,” it said in a news release.
“The theme is a tribute to the many veterans who continue to serve as volunteers throughout the communities they reside in,” it said. “Several new museum exhibits along with related activities will pay tribute to those veterans who continue to give back to their country.”
A ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. It includes music and Wreaths Across America honoring six veterans with Quilts of Valor, made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild.
Marine veteran Mitchell Lara is the speaker. A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he’ll speak about PTSD and using art to combat it. Lara’s exhibit “The Art of War” is displayed in the Gulf Theater foyer through November.
There will be tours of its military vehicles from 12:30-4 p.m. Nov. 11.
At 1 p.m., the documentary “American Veteran” will be featured. At 2 p.m., there will be a panel in the Gulf Theater hosted by historian Ron Suciu, with veterans discussing how they tell their stories, the news release stated.
The 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony is free.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Parks open, parks closed
ARCADIA - DeSoto County Parks officials stated Brewer Park is now open, but many areas remain closed due to Hurricane Ian damage.
Among the areas are the Little League ballfields and its restroom at the west side of Brewer Park.
Some parks are open but caution is urged.
"At boat ramps - as we don’t know the extent of damage to the concrete ramps from the flooding and winds, as the river level is still high and will be a few weeks for us to assess the damages to all of them," it said.
It said Nocatee, Liverpool, Lettuce Lake and Deep Creek boat ramps can be used at your own risk.
Parks still closed include: Kings Park in Fort Ogden; DeSoto Veterans Park boat ramp; Morgan Park and Brownville Park.
Seeking volunteers for United Way
SOUTH VENICE - United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors.
People can do so by becoming a VITA Volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
"Volunteers will receive free specialized tax law training to become IRS certified and be able to serve in a variety of VITA roles," it states on its website. "VITA is an IRS program that utilizes volunteers to help provide free and accurate tax preparation services to low-to-moderate-income taxpayers."
The sites open in January but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
"Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County," it stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.