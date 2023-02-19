Whitney Stetler (copy)

Cocoa Yoga Cafe owner Whitney Stetler speaks to curious people about the services she offers at her North Port studio during the North Port Chamber Business & Community Expo in March 2022.

 Sun Photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

North Port Chamber Expo

NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 37th annual Business & Community Expo. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.


