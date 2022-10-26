PORT CHARLOTTE — The Cops & Goblins event originally set for Port Charlotte Town Mall has been moved.
It will now take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Halloween at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s District 3 office, 3110 Loveland Blvd. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office hosts the event that features vehicle displays, candy, crafts and face painting. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/copsngoblins.
Sarasota drive-thru eventSARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosts its Halloween Drive-Thru from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd.
“The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19,” it said. “Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees.”
Traffic patterns will be different going into the site. There will be no on-site parking, and the Sheriff’s Office asked attendees to remain in their vehicles during the event.
Veterans Day events setPUNTA GORDA – The Military Heritage Museum plans several events honoring veterans on Nov. 11.
The 2022 theme is “Why We Still Serve,” it said in a news release.
“The theme is a tribute to the many veterans who continue to serve as volunteers throughout the communities they reside in,” it said. “Several new museum exhibits along with related activities will pay tribute to those veterans who continue to give back to their country.”
A ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 11. It includes music and Wreaths Across America honoring six veterans with Quilts of Valor, made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild.
Marine veteran Mitchell Lara is the speaker. A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he’ll speak about PTSD and using art to combat it. Lara’s exhibit “The Art of War” is displayed in the Gulf Theater foyer through November.
There will be tours of its military vehicles from 12:30-4 p.m. Nov. 11.
At 1 p.m., the documentary “American Veteran” will be featured. At 2 p.m., there will be a panel in the Gulf Theater hosted by historian Ron Suciu, with veterans discussing how they tell their stories, the news release stated.
