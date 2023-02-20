Boca Grande Strawberry Festival
BOCA GRANDE — The United Methodist Women of Boca Grande have set its annual Strawberry Festival and boutique for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4-5 at the Boca Grande Community Center grounds, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande.
The organization will prepare hundreds of strawberry shortcakes. Also offered will be grilled food and drinks, fun for kids, a book sale, boutique and silent auction. Works by artist Carroll Swayze and her merry band of artisans will be featured.
Festival sales benefit women and children in need through contributions to local charities.
Tree Trimming on Cape Haze trail
GULF COVE — Charlotte County workers will begin trimming trees on the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week through Friday.
Englewood East homeowners to meet
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association has planned its February meeting for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Meetings are held at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
All Englewood East residents are invited to attend.
North Port Chamber Expo
NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 37th annual Business & Community Expo. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Expo showcases businesses, products and services.
Admission is free, and the first 300 guests will get goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Every vendor will be giving away door prizes. Raffle prizes will be drawn every hour with a grand prize drawing at the end of the Expo. The chamber also will sell tickets for and announce winner of its cruise raffle.
Rotonda craft bazaar
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda West Woman’s Club will present its annual bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
Find unique items hand crafted by the Creative Crafters, The Sew ‘n’ Sews, and the Knit-n-Chat groups, including decorations, coastal art and more. Buy cookies by the pound and enter the reverse auction.
Special Olympics Young Athletes program offered
PORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes beginning March 10 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Special Olympics Young Athletes is an inclusionary sports play program for children ages 2-7 with intellectual disabilities and their peers, designed to introduce them into the world of sports.
For information, contact Ryan Normoyle at 941-613-3232 or Ryan.Normoyle@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Skills For Life workshops
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
Apply for partial property tax refunds
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office is accepting applications for partial 2022 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.
Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. For more information, visit ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Cahal Dunne concert is fundraiser
NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards.
Admission is $20. Activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore and view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members.
The Tech College’s Bistro will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit friendsofsspl.org.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
