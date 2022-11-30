ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Garden Club’s annual plant sale and gift boutique continues Dec. 3 at 480 Yale St, Englewood.
All funds assist the recovery of the clubhouse and grounds from Hurricane Ian.
Find bromeliads, perennials, shrubs and more, plus handmade greeting cards, craft and gift items and raffle baskets.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 941-474-9068.
Mosquito traps available
ENGLEWOOD — Residents can get free mosquito traps at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and at Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte from 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while supplies last.
The traps are among 100,000 donated to storm-hit counties by Gainesville company Inzecto to reduce the mosquito population resulting from standing water left from hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Master Gardener volunteers will hand out up to two free traps per person and answer any questions.
Pier, ramp repairs
EL JOBEAN —Charlotte County officials are scheduling maintenance and repairs for the El Jobean Fishing Pier, the boat ramp and the Butterford Water.
The facilities will be open during the work. Patrons are asked to use caution. The work should be completed within 60 days.
