ENGLEWOOD — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood will be open for hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Monday, Nov. 14. For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em.
Zaleski to speak in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Ron Zaleski as the speaker at the Nov. 15 meeting at the Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Zaleski is a member of The Long Walk Home, a veteran-led nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian life. When he returned from his service to the Marine Corps in 1972, he was plagued by feelings of anger and guilt. As an act of penance, in 2006 he walked the Appalachian Trail barefoot, learning self-forgiveness, empathy, and finding a purpose greater than himself. In 2010, he walked barefoot from Concord, Massachusetts, to Santa Monica, California, traveling more than 3,400 miles, carrying a sign that read “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide!” He also brought a petition for military personnel to receive mandatory counseling.
The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are always graciously accepted.
Chef Warren demonstration
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will host a presentation by Chef Warren from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The Friends' normal meeting place at the Tringali Center is not available. He will demonstrate the preparation for a Healthy Southern Cooking dish that will be enjoyed by all. No registration is required.
North Port book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library are having their first book sale in two years. It's set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The Friends supply bags that you can fill for $5. Friends members may attend a preview sale from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Food truck at the library
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Library will welcome the British Open Pub food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The friends will have used books for sale outside, and inside the library book store.
Elsie Quirk Library reopens
ENGLEWOOD — The Elsie Quirk Library has reopened with regular hours at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The library was closed for several weeks due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The library team staffed evacuation centers and filled in at other library branches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/libraries/hours-and-locations or call 941-861-1110.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
“Volunteers will receive free specialized tax law training to become IRS certified and be able to serve in a variety of VITA roles,” it states on its website. “VITA is an IRS program that utilizes volunteers to help provide free and accurate tax preparation services to low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.”
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.