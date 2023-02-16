CSbowling09xx18A.JPG (copy)

SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN Special Olympics Charlotte County held its annual bowling competition for local athletes at Bowland in Port Charlotte in 2018. Athletes of all ages participated in the event. The bowling competition is one of multiple athletic programs offered by Special Olympics throughout the nation.

Special Olympics Young Athletes program offered

PORT CHARLOTTE — Centennial Park Recreation Center will offer a free eight-week Special Olympics program for young athletes beginning March 10 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.


Staff Report

