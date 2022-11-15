The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has received a donation of 30x50 tarps, penny nails, 1x2 wood and peel and stick from the Florida Home Builders Association, as well as some vinyl and tar. These tarps are available to anyone in our community who has been affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The CDBIA, located at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd. in Port Charlotte., is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
Veterans’ Office closed Thursday, Friday.
ARCADIA — DeSoto County officials announced that its Veterans’ Office is slated to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18.
Englewood Turkey Trot set for Nov. 24
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Turkey Trot is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. There will be a non-timed 5K family fun run and a run-walk. Signup is $5 for kids, $15 for adults plus $1.90 fee. All proceeds benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/EnglewoodTurkeyTrot or at Real Bikes of Englewood, 445 S. Indiana Ave.
Zaleski to speak in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society welcomes Ron Zaleski as the speaker at the Nov. 15 meeting at the Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are accepted.
Chef Warren demonstration
ENGLEWOOD — The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library will host a presentation by Chef Warren from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The Friends’ normal meeting place at the Tringali Center is not available. He will demonstrate the preparation for a Healthy Southern Cooking dish that will be enjoyed by all. No registration is required.
North Port book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library is having its first book sale in two years. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The Friends supply bags that you can fill for $5. Friends members may attend a preview sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Food truck at the library
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Library will welcome the British Open Pub food truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. The friends will have used books for sale outside, and inside the library book store.
Elsie Quirk Library reopens
ENGLEWOOD — The Elsie Quirk Library has reopened with regular hours at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.scgov.net/government/libraries/hours-and-locations or call 941-861-1110.
Christmas on Dearborn
The Old Englewood Village Association will present its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping. For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
