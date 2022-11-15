Free tarps available

The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association has received a donation of 30x50 tarps, penny nails, 1x2 wood and peel and stick from the Florida Home Builders Association, as well as some vinyl and tar. These tarps are available to anyone in our community who has been affected by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The CDBIA, located at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd. in Port Charlotte., is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.


