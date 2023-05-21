ElsieQuirk_C (copy)

The Elsie Quirk Library.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner

NORTH PORT — Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White takes place at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.  


   

Staff Report

