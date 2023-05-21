Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White takes place at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port.
For more information call 941-468-2486.
FEMA help available
PORT CHARLOTTE — Team members from the FEMA Individual Assistance Program and Small Business Administration are available to assist residents affected by Hurricane Ian at the Charlotte County Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.
Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Southland Trail Cemetery reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County has reopened Southland Trail Cemetery, 14516 McClellan Ave., to the public, officials announced.
The cemetery was closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian.
Parks closing for summer maintenance
NORTH PORT — City recreation workers will temporarily close several North Port parks for maintenance.
Renovation projects run from until Aug. 31. Patrons must stay off the fields when signs are up, even if there is no obvious work, since some facilities require “field rest” to be effective.
Weather permitting, these are the anticipated closures:
• May 22-June 10: All Narramore softball fields.
• May 15-June 30: Larry Thoennissen Field 1.
• May 15-May 26: Larry Thoennissen Field 2.
• May 1-June 30: All Butler fields.
• July 3-Sep. 1: All Narramore soccer fields.
• July 3-Aug. 31: All Atwater baseball fields.
For field status, sign up for the North Port Parks & Recreation Rainout Line or call 941-841-4410.
Memorial Day service
ROTONDA WEST — American Legion Post 113, has planned a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West.
A lunch will follow the service. It is free for veterans and active duty service members, and a $5 donation for others.
For more information, call 941-697-3616.
Fill-a-bag book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library have planned a four-day, Fill-a-Bag-for-$5 book sale at the Friends bookstore, the FriendShop, at 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 through June 2.
Sale items include all donated adult hard- and soft-cover books, children’s and young adult books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and magazines.
Persons making purchases of $10 or more, or anyone who joins FOSSPL during the sale, will receive a complimentary Friends cookbook. Friends members showing their card get $1 off purchases of $5 or more.
The FriendShop accepts cash, checks, and credit cards.
The library is on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College. For more information, contact Alan Savela, Bookstore Manager, at 231 912-7541.
Golf tournament benefits Literacy Center
ENGLEWOOD — The Literacy Center for Dyslexia in Englewood has announced its annual charity golf tournament is set for June 17 at The Hills course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club in Rotonda West.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. that day with play starting at 8 a.m. Fee of $344 for a team of four includes golf and lunch. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
All proceeds benefit the Literacy Center, which is a local nonprofit organization serving children with language-based learning disabilities. For more information, visit www.TLCforDyslexia.com.
Quiet walk for a veteran
ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is inviting the community to take a walk to remember a veteran at Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
It is a “personal, quiet tribute” that people can take part in during the month of May, organizers say.
Participants can find sign-up sheets at Broadmoor Park and in the adjacent RWA Library, where they can write a veteran’s name, and then walk for that person. “Distance does not matter, it’s the memory that counts,” the club stated in an email.
At 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28, club members will count the number of veterans’ names recorded and quietly plant a memorial garden of American flags in the park that will be visible on Memorial Day, May 29.
To receive a sign-in sheet, or for those who want to place a name but can’t go to the park, send an email request to Kara Kelly at babs013@comcast.net
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Community Services is participating in Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging community members to “rec” the stigma around mental health by participating in recreation activities this month, according to a news release.
Community Services has developed a Mental Health Awareness Month calendar with events to stay active. Calendars are available at all recreation centers and is also available for download online at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/recprograms.
Summer utilities internships
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its six-week summer internship program. Applicants must be current high school students. The paid internship program will give students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, and wastewater collection.
The program starts June 12 and ends July 21. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rebecca Milhoan at 941-764-4508 or Rebecca.Milhoan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kids fishing tournament is free
NORTH PORT — Kids fish for free 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Children can learn casting, knot tying and other fishing basics.
The first 100 children get a free fishing rod and tackle box from Fish Florida, according to sponsors, the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
The first 250 students receive a free T-shirt, lunch and chances to win prizes from the Kiwanis Club and the Buffalo Bills Backers.
There will be exhibits from Mote Marine Lab, Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
Octagon golf fundraiser
PUNTA GORDA — Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s golf scramble is set for June 24 at St. Andrews South Golf Club.
Registration fee is $85 ($50 tax deductible) and includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Sign up with a foursome or be paired up.
For more information, download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com or call 941-639-5261, extension 3.
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
LBHS ‘93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School’s Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Volunteer techs needed
NORTH PORT — Volunteer techs are needed for nonprofit radio station 97.5 FM in North Port.
The station hosts a weekly open mic radio show on Tuesdays, “Writers on the Air” at Common Grounds, 12737 S Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Techs would need to be available from 5 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. The station has two techs and aim to add a third, so volunteers can take turns.
For more information, email Lschell2@verizon.net, or call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262
