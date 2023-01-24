Englewood Beer Fest

Rotary’s Englewood Beer Fest is set for Saturday at Pioneer Plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St.

 SUN PHOTOs BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Englewood Beer Fest planned

ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is hosting its Englewood Beer Fest, set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments