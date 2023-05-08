Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County Schools.

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Midway Boulevard closed

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Midway Boulevard from McGrath Circle to Ackerman Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area.  


   

Staff Report

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments