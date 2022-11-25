ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Museum will celebrate its fourth anniversary from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the historic Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St., just west of Old Englewood Road. There will be food and music. To learn more, visit eahmuseum.org. For more information, call Nugent at 941-275-3245.
Dark courtsPORT CHARLOTTE — The Franz Ross Park tennis courts do not have lights at this time. A work order has been placed. Franz Ross Park, at 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Medical Examiner searchPUNTA GORDA — The District 22 Medical Examiner Search Committee will conduct in-person interviews of Dr. Russell Vega and Dr. Wayne Kurz at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the meeting room next to the State Attorney’s Office, ground floor of the Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The public is invited to attend and provide comment.
Christmas on Dearborn
ENGLEWOOD — The Old Englewood Village Association presents its annual free Christmas walk, “Christmas on Dearborn,” set for 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 on West Dearborn Street, Englewood. There will be free holiday movies at Pioneer Plaza, sleigh rides, a kids bike parade with prizes, a free bike raffle, music and entertainment, cookie decorating, craft stations, face painting, food vendors and shopping. For more information, visit www.oldenglewood.com.
Bandana at the Legion
ROTONDA WEST — The Rotonda American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will feature the band Bandana Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28. It is open to the public. Tickets are $12 and include dinner. Call 941-697-3616 for information.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.