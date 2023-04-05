Youth Bike Safety Day
PORT CHARLOTTE — Youth Bike Safety Day is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, on the athletic fields at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
There will be free bike checks, equipment giveaways, refreshments, raffles (bikes included) and a bike rodeo.
The event is a joint effort by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Public Schools. For more information, contact 941-255-7485 ext. 7531 or Sgt. Gregory Kalosis at 941-769-2661.
Englestock '23
ENGLEWOOD - Four bands will provide entertainment at Englestock '23, set for 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Pioneer Plaza, 345 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Bands include Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Maiden Cane, The Filthy Heathens and Southbound 75.
There will be food and craft vendors. Those attending should bring their own chairs. No umbrellas.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and benefit the Lemon Bay High School arts department, Widows Sons Knights of the East Masonic RA, and the Suncoast Humane Society.
Rotary Bike Rodeo
ENGLEWOOD — All kids are invited to the Englewood Sunset Rotary Club's free Bike Rodeo, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
There will be bike safety checks, a bike safety, helmet fitting and more. Pay games and learn basic skills.
Fairway to Heaven golf tourney
ROTONDA — Englewood Sunset Rotary has planned its first Kale Dailey Memorial gala dinner and golf Tournament, set for April 28-29 at Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, with the golf tournament April 29. There are several dinner and golf packages available. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset.
Funds raised will benefit Lemon Bay High School scholarships in Kale Dailey's name.
Englewood CRA open house
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area will have a community open house Wednesday, April 5, at the Englewood CRA Office, 370 W. Dearborn Street-Suite D, Englewood.
There will be two sessions:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The sessions will not include a presentation, county officials said, but described it as “getting together with the community to connect a positive and meaningful conversation to better our community."
Volunteers needed for Seagrass Monitoring Program
PUNTA GORDA - UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant Charlotte County is seeking volunteers to participate in the fourth annual Eyes on Seagrass Citizen Science Monitoring Program to document the health of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.
Volunteers are asked to form teams of at least three and are responsible for transportation to their assigned sites via boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or wading. People may also attend training but are not guaranteed to be placed on a team for sampling.
Register online at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/sea-grant/eyes-on-seagrass/.
All trainings and equipment pick up will occur at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Spring Sampling
• Training: April 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: April 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: April 17- May 1
Summer Sampling
• Training: June 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Equipment Pick-up: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Sampling: July 10-24, 2023
North Port Shrine is active
NORTH PORT — The North Port Shrine is back in action.
Shriners are meeting for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each Tuesday at a new location, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764 at 14156 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
LBHS '93 reunion
ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay High School's Class of 1993 is planning a reunion for the weekend of June 23-25. For more information, contact Jean Oakley at 407-923-2069.
Casual Conversations with North Port commissioner
NORTH PORT — “Casual Conversations with Commissioner Alice White” takes place on the third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, and also virtually through the North Port Art Center’s social media page.
For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Rotonda Legion concert
ROTONDA WEST — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West plans a concert April 8, at the post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, featuring the American Bombshells, a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters.
There is a donation of $20 in advance, cash only. For more information and reservations, call 941-697-3616. Doors open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Bag lunches will be available.
Spring Fling fashion show, luncheon planned
ROTONDA WEST — GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club hosts Spring Fling, a fashion show and luncheon for April 15 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Fashions will be provided by Off The Wave, 695 Old Englewood Road. Tickets are $35 and include lunch, dessert and a mimosa. There will also be prizes and silent auctions.
The proceeds will benefit the club’s projects as well as The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood, Englewood.
For tickets, contact Rachele Adler at 941-697-5303 or email racheleadler22@gmail.com. They are also available at Off The Wave or The Literacy Center for Dyslexia.
Annual Tree Fair set for North Port
NORTH PORT — The annual North Port Tree Fair takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at North Port City Center Green, 4960 City Hall Blvd.
It’s hosted by People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997. Hundreds of native trees will be available for sale in either 3 or 7-gallon container sizes for $15-$25.
For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Cookie House open for tours
ENGLEWOOD — The historic Cookie House at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, is open for Friday tours.
The house was built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full time marine station on the Florida mainland.
The Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park, a Charlotte County park, in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation.
The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Friday through March 31, for tours. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions.
Dewatering Lake Emily
ENGLEWOOD — The dewatering of Lake Emily, 7525 Winchester Blvd., continues until May. The process removes water from the lake into the drainage ditch between Sunset Road and Fruitland Avenue.
The purpose is to expose the sides of the lake for reshaping above the water.
A firm, RESPEC, has been hired by the developer to monitor the discharge into the ditch during this period to ensure that water quality is preserved, officials said.
AARP offers free tax prep
AARP Foundation Tax Aide will be making appointments for free tax preparation for the 2023 tax season at the following locations:
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays
• San Pedro Church activity center, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information, call 1-888-687-2277 or 941-273-5478, as well as TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu.
Narcan kits available
The Florida Department of Health is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 6950 Outreach Way, North Port and 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia.
